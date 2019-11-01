First Alert: Frosty morning with low temps

(KFVS) - Give yourself some extra time this morning!
Frost will likely have your scraping your car windows.
Lisa Michaels says cold temperatures in the 20s have set in but at least the winds are calm.
We will see lots of sun today and warmer temps in the low 50s.
This weekend we will see more sunshine with afternoon temps in the 50s.
Mornings will still be chills with temps in the 20s and 30s.
Below average temperatures are expected to stay with us through the weekend and even next week.
Don’t forget to turn your clocks one hour backwards Saturday night!
