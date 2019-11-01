First Alert Friday Forecast

The pattern for the week ahead is looking mainly cool and dry, with some minor day to day variation. Saturday will be a bit cooler (and a bit breezier) behind a dry cold front. Sunday will see winds switching back to southwesterly, which should warm us up just a bit by afternoon. The first half of next week looks pretty uneventful…with cool, mainly dry conditions. Later in the week a weather system will bring clouds and a chance of some light rain, but this system is currently looking rather weak so rain chances and amounts look pretty meager…..mainly late Wednesday or Thursday. Temps look to remain a bit below average for early November.