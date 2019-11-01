First Alert Friday Forecast

Clear skies, light winds and lots of soil moisture added up to a very frosty morning…with daybreak lows mainly in the 20s…making it the coldest morning since late last winter. But today will actually end up as a nicer (if cool) day…with sunny skies and much less wind than on Thursday. This evening will be clear and tranquil, with air temps falling from the 40s into the 30s after sunset. During the overnight a few clouds will drift in from the west as a weak weather system approaches…but it will be dry and chilly again with daybreak lows right around freezing.
The pattern for the week ahead is looking mainly cool and dry, with some minor day to day variation. Saturday will be a bit cooler (and a bit breezier) behind a dry cold front. Sunday will see winds switching back to southwesterly, which should warm us up just a bit by afternoon. The first half of next week looks pretty uneventful…with cool, mainly dry conditions. Later in the week a weather system will bring clouds and a chance of some light rain, but this system is currently looking rather weak so rain chances and amounts look pretty meager…..mainly late Wednesday or Thursday. Temps look to remain a bit below average for early November.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.