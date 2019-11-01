Fire destroys home in Caruthersville, Mo.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire Friday morning on Nov. 1 left a home destroyed in Caruthersville, Missouri.
Caruthersville Fire Chief Charlie Jones said fire was on West 11th Street.
They got the call around 7:37 a.m. and didn’t leave the scene until 11 a.m.
Jones said no one was inside at the time of the fire.
There were no utilities running to the home.
It is not clear what started the fire at this time.
Jones said fire crews worried the flames might spread to a home less than 20 feet away.
Crews were able to stop the flames from spreading.
The home is considered a total loss.
Jones said debris made the fire especially difficult to fight.
Hayti and Kennett fire crews were called to help fight the flames.
