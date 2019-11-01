Carbondale police investigating shooting death of 16-year-old

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16 year old on Friday, November 1.
According to police, they responded to a report of a gunshot victim around 2:44 a.m. in the 1200 block of W. Freeman Street.
When they arrived on scene, police say they found the shooting victim lying in the west stairway of the apartment building. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was identified at 16-year-old Xequan Campbell, of Zeigler, Ill.
Prior to the shooting, police say witnesses on scene saw several people walking in the direction of the apartment building. They said one of the people approaching the apartment was Campbell and another person had a gun.
According to the witnesses, someone in the apartment fired shots at the apartment door from the inside after Campbell banged on the door and may have tried to open the door without identifying himself.
Police say they determined Campbell is related to one of the people in the apartment and he may have been responding to a call from his relative about an incident involving a gun that had occurred at the apartment several hours earlier.
They said Campbell’s relative and others in the apartment took cover just before the shooting in an adjoining room after seeing the people walking toward their apartment with a gun.
Officers arrested those responsible for the shooting. They were later released from custody at the direction of the Jackson County State’s Attorney pending a review by his office.
The investigation is ongoing.
