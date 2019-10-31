WANTED: Inmate walked away from work detail in Calloway Co., Ky.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are looking for an escapee from work detail in Calloway County.
At around 12:45 p.m. on October 31, KSP were notified about the escapee.
Jail staff reported that Henry M. Rickard, Jr. was last seen operating a Calloway County Road Department vehicle in the area of Sycamore Industrial Road in Murray.
As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, authorities in Weakley County, Tenn. found the truck abandoned near the community of Buchanan.
Tennessee authorities are searching the Buchanan area for Rickard.
He is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and about 140 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.
According to KSP, Rickard was incarcerated for drug and weapons charges and should be considered dangerous.
They say he has family in West Tennessee, but his destination currently unknown.
The public is asked to not approach Rickard if they see him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or call 911.
