Southern Illinois to receive over $500,000 in federal funding for firefighter resources.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced a total of $589,517.12 in federal funding to communities in Southern Illinois.
The funding came from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program.
The AFG program provides first-responder organizations emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, firefighting and emergency vehicles and training.
Under this announcement, the following departments and districts will receive funding to strengthen fire prevention and training efforts:
- City of Benton: $45,142.85
- Fillmore Community Fire Protection District : $347,619.04
- Village of Germantown: $120,898.09
- Village of Steeleville: $75,857.14
“Firefighters risk their lives and run toward danger when others run away,” Duckworth said. “We owe it to them to make sure they have the best equipment and training, and I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this funding to help ensure our firefighters have the resources they need to keep their communities in Southern Illinois safe.”
“Our nation’s firefighters are called upon day after day to protect our communities and deserve to be equipped with the best training and tools possible to do their jobs,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I are proud to support these federal grant programs and will continue working to support our state’s firefighters and first responders.”
Since Fiscal Year 2001, the AFG program has provided approximately $7.1 billion in grants to first-responder organizations.
The program is administered by the DHS’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.
