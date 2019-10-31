Rainy and Cold Morning!

Rain will continue to move east through the Heartland this morning. Cold temperatures in the low 30s to low 40s are around as a cold front is pushing through. We could see a mix of rain to flurries in northern areas of the Heartland, but there shouldn’t be an impacts or accumulation on the ground. Clouds stick around for most of the day, but they will start to move out during the afternoon and early evening. High temps will be in the upper 30s north to low 40s south, but it will feel quite a bit colder with strong northerly winds.