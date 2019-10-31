Protecting plants from cold weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The temperatures are starting to drop and one Heartland plant expert has some tips to keep plants safe.
The Greenhouse Manager at Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse said it’s time to start thinking about putting your plants to bed.
Melissa LaPlant said annuals and vegetables are more likely to die when it gets really cold, but plants like kale, lettuce and cabbage can sustain the cold weather.
LaPlant said it is just the beginning of the cold weather so most plants should last a little longer.
She said to be cautious, there are ways to keep your plants healthy.
“You can protect your plants by covering them with blankets, cardboard boxes anything like that, you could help mulch the plants that will also help, but i wouldn’t be too concerned," said LaPlant.
She said even through winter is coming up fast, now is the best time to plant a couple different plants.
“Now is the best time to plant shrubs, you could even plant perennials,” said LaPlant. “As long as they take root well and you actually cover them, they are fine.”
