One eastbound lane of I-24 is blocked in Marshall County, Ky. as crews deal with fire caused by leaking fuel

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One eastbound lane of I-24 in Marshall County, Kentucky remains closed as crews clean up after a semi-truck fire on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, at the 20-mile marker, a semi filled with fuel was driving on I-24 when a fuel that was left off or popped off caused a fuel spill.
Diesel fuel hit a fire near the 20.5-mile marker and traffic slowed down to one lane.
KYTC crews used sand to create traction for the vehicles.
Drivers are advised to take US 68 and US 62 from exit 27 to avoid delays.
The clean up is expected to take up to three hours.
