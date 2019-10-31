One of the coldest Halloween evenings on record.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Happy Halloween Heartland. Wow, it is a cold day for this time of the year. We have even seen a few flurries across parts of the area as temperatures have been stuck in the 30s. We may see a few breaks in the clouds over the next few hours allowing for temperatures to warm into the lower 40s in some areas. This evening skies will clear, and temperatures will drop. Most areas will be in the middle to upper 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s.