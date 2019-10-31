More than $53K awarded to Clinton, Ky. for road work

CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Clinton, Kentucky was awarded funds from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Department of Rural and Municipal Aid on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The city will receive $53,045 in discretionary funds for resurfacing work on three area streets.
The streets to be repaved are sections of N. Jefferson St., W. North St. and E. Jackson St.
According to KYTC, the street repairs will serve one business and more than 20 homes.
The city of Clinton will be responsible for administering the work. KYTC will reimburse the city for the projects.
KYTC reports projects are submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary funding consideration.
The submissions are then evaluated by the KYTC district engineering staff and awarded based on critical need factors such as safety, economic impact and traffic volume.
