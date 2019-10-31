Man, woman wanted in stolen credit card investigation

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects.
Police posted a video on their Facebook page which shows a man, with a shopping cart, and a woman, with what appears to be a receipt in her hand, walking out of a Walmart store.
A second video shows a man and a woman at the counter of what appears to be in a convenience store.
Poplar Bluff Police said the couple in the video are suspected of using a stolen credit card.
If you recognize the man or woman, contact Poplar Bluff Detective Woodruff at 573-785-5776 extension 1360 or via email.
