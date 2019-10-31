Life Hacks with Laura: Medicine Hack

(KFVS) - It’s time for a medicine hack, actually this is more of a scheduling hack. If you are like my family, there’s more than one person in charge of giving medicine.
So, this makes it really clear and everyone is on the same page for when that medicine was given.
We are battling ear infection here, so we usually do two times a day for 10 days
Basically, after I give the medicine, I put a little “x.” Then, when my husband gets home, he knows she already had the morning one and it’s time for the evening round.
