7.5 lbs. of pot, guns, cash seized from Carbondale residence

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman and a man were arrested after law enforcement searched a residence on the 400 block of W. College St. in Carbondale, Illinois.
Agents with the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group (SIEG) and Carbondale Police said they found 7.5 pounds of cannabis, 15 ecstasy pills, two handguns and $2,438 in cash in the residence.
Angelica Daniels, 22 of Carbondale, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of 500 + grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver and resisting or obstructing a police officer.
Zyleik Gladney, 20 of Bucyrus, Kansas, was also arrested. He was charged with resisting or obstructing a police officer.
An investigation into the seized drugs, guns and cash is ongoing.
It is not clear if law enforcement searched a home or an apartment on Wednesday, Oct. 30. There are both types of dwellings on W. College St.
SIEG is comprised of law enforcement from the Illinois State Police, Herrin Police Department and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
Contributing members to the group are from the Cambria, Carterville, Crainville, Creal Springs, Energy, Johnston City, and Pittsburg Police Departments.
