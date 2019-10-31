1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Graves Co., Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash in Graves County.
The crash happened at approximately 8:25 p.m. at the intersection of KY 80 E and KY 1124 on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
According to KSP, the driver of a Mercury Grand Marquis, 81-year-old Nancy E. Riley of Mayfield, failed to yield at the intersection and pulled out in front of another car traveling on KY 1124.
A preliminary investigation shows Riley attempted to cross KY 80 from north to south.
Riley was rushed to an area hospital, but later died from her injuries.
The driver of the other car, 27-year-old Matthew R. Rowland of Mayfield, was not injured in the crash.
KSP Reconstructionists were called to the crash scene to investigate. Their investigation continues.
Multiple KSP units responded to the crash.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Mayfield-Graves County EMS, Graves County Fire & Rescue, Farmington Volunteer Fire Department and the Graves County Coroner assisted KSP at the scene.
