Skip to content
Pink Up
Heartland Experts
Heartland Deals
Business Breaks
SoutheastHEALTH
Heartland Football Friday
News
First Alert Weather
Sports
Programming
Contests
About Us
Heartland’s CW
Home
Watch Now
Submit photos & videos
Everyday Heroes
Heartland News Podcast
Heartland Expert
News
News Video
Black Friday Headquarters
65th Anniversary
Crime
A Better Heartland
National News
Investigations
Heartland Votes
Election Results
First Alert Weather
Skycams
Closings
Flood of 2019
Sign up for weather emails
Sports
Sports Video
Scores
Heartland Football Friday
Heartland Hoops
National Sports
Business
Business Break
Community
Heartland Pets
Calendar
Health
Health Video
Southeast Health
Programming
Complete KFVS12, Heartland’s CW and Grit schedules
CW
Full Court Press With Greta Van Susteren
Contests
About Us
KFVS12 Management Team
KFVS12 Sales Team
Meet the KFVS12 News Team
Meet the First Alert Weather Team
KFVS12 Openings
Contests
Heartland Hunters 2019
36
Currently in
Cape Girardeau, MO
Full Forecast
RELATED CONTENT
Heartland Hunters 2019
Share your hunting pictures with the Heartland! Your photo may be featured on Heartland News.
Published 1h at 12:00 PM
Win 2 tickets to Beggs Family Farm
September 20
September 20
Join the Dairy Queen Birthday Club!
September 5
September 5
2019 KFVS Golf Card
March 12
March 12
Meet the Everyday Heroes
We are proud to honor Everyday Heroes right here in the Heartland.
January 9
January 9