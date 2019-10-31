First Alert Thursday Outlook

The coldest air of the season thus far is blowing into the Heartland today behind a cold front and sharp upper trough. There could still be some patchy light rain or even some light snow in some areas during the morning before clearing comes in from the northwest during the day. But it will be blustery and cold all day long, with highs near 40 but wind chills only in the low to mid 30s thanks to the gusty northwest winds. Once the sun goes down, winds will decrease quickly…but with clear skies and light winds overnight, we’ll have the coldest temps of the season and freeze warnings are in effect for the entire region. Good-bye tomatoes….
The pattern for the next few days will be cool but mainly dry, with only minor features moving through. The next more significant weather shift looks to occur later next week as we get into a wetter pattern again by late Wednesday or Thursday with a chance of some cool rainfall once again. Otherwise, the 7-day outlook features mainly dry but cool conditions with lows and highs staying several degrees below average.
