First Alert: Bone chilling Halloween ahead

(KFVS) - Rain will continue to move east through the Heartland this morning.
Lisa Michaels says cold temperatures in the 30s and 40s will be around as a cold front pushes through.
We could see a mix of rain to flurries in northern areas of the Heartland, but there shouldn’t be an impacts or accumulation on the ground.
Clouds will stick around for most of the day, but they will start to move out during the afternoon and early evening.
High temps will be in the 30s to our north to the 40s in our southern counties.
It will feel quite a bit colder with strong northerly winds.
Tonight, for Trick-Or-Treating, blustery winds that can gust up to 30 mph will cause feel like temperatures to feel like to 20s to 30s.
Make sure the kids are in layers and coats!
We will have lots of sunshine heading towards the weekend but many mornings with subfreezing temperatures and cooler afternoons in upper 40s to low 50s.
