Ceramic Mugs recalled by Hit Promotional Products due to burn, laceration hazards

(KFVS) - Hit Promotional Products recalled ceramic mugs that were given as a free promotional item.
The mugs are decorated with various logos and come in several colors with a gray bottom. The word “China” is also printed on the bottom of each mug.
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission officials said the mugs crack or break when used with or exposed to hot liquids.
This poses burn and laceration hazards.
The recall was put in place on Oct. 29.
Mugs were given away at meetings or events nationwide from October 2018 through September 2019.
Ten reports have been made to Hit Promotional Products of the mugs breaking or cracking.
No injuries were reported.
The recall number is 20-014.
For a free replacement mug, consumers can contact Hit Promotional Products at 800-237-6305, Extension 2691, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at lthibado@hitpromo.net or visit www.hitpromo.net and click on product recalls under the Support menu near the bottom of the page.
