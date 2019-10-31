Central High School students compete at new eSports venue

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This is the first eSports season for Central High School students which play for scholarships and college recruitment.
The team consists of eight students which compete against other schools throughout the central part of the United States.
ESports coach Shannon Ritter said it's great to have a venue to where students can join in and have fun.
"It's cool to have kids fit in someone where they usually wouldn't," Shannon Ritter said. "This is going most likely end up turning into most likely a sport. It's a club right now but it's going to end up being more of a sport."
Ritter said it’s a great opportunity for students to gain scholarships for college.
Students we talked with said they are interested in possibly obtaining their college degree in computer science or engineering and feel this league could help with that.
"I'm very excited to get into computers," Senior Cody Hanson said. "I love building computers and all the hardware side of computers. I like engineering and designing stuff."
The students compete in Minecraft, Fortnite and Rocket League.
