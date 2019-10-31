Carbondale man found guilty of possession of weapon by a felon

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty of a weapon charge after a three-day jury trial.
Dayshawn M. Holmes, 22, was found guilty of one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney, on July 18, detectives with the Carbondale Police Department, working with two confidential sources, arranged to buy an illegal firearm from a targeted person in an apartment in Carbondale.
During the gun deal, detectives say Holmes was sitting next to the target with two handguns providing “security” for the deal. Holmes had two felony burglary convictions and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
The state’s attorney’s office said unlawful possession by a felon is a non-probationable class 3 felony and carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Holmes remains in the custody of the Jackson County Sheriff pending sentencing.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.
Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew W. Suthard was responsible for the prosecution of this case.
