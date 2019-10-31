Capetown Senior Living helping officers in Cape Girardeau stay warm

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than two dozen deputies from the Cape County Sheriff’s Office will stay a little warmer this winter thanks to residents from Capetown Senior Living.
The officers actually went to judge a chili cook off involving different homes within their community. They didn’t just get a good meal.
They also received homemade hats to give out to community members or wear themselves.
“We’re a neighborhood and so together as a neighborhood it’s important that they have the socialization and they’ve come together as a group," asid Megan Steilme, independent event coordinator. “We have several that have donated the yarn that all get together to help make the hats and make it success.”
The women at the home have made more than 8,000 hats over the past six years and have donated them all over the world.
