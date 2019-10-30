What you need to know Oct. 30

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Light rain is moving across the Heartland and will continue all day.
Lisa Michaels says the umbrella and even the thicker jackets will be handy.
We’ll have cooler temps and cloudy skies in areas where rain isn’t falling.
High temperatures by the afternoon will reach the 40s in the north to the 50s in our southern counties
Tonight, rain will continue into early to mid-Thursday morning.
There is a chance we’ll see a few flurries during the afternoon, but it shouldn’t have a big impact on us.
The rain and clouds should clear out by the afternoon/early evening just in time for kids to go outside Trick-Or-Treating.
Kids will need to bundle up as wind chill values will be in the 20s and 30s with breezy conditions making it worse.
We are expecting our first hard freeze on Friday morning with temperatures in the 20s.
Some northwestern counties are under a Freeze Warning from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday and a Freeze Watch has been issued for the rest of the Heartland Thursday night through Friday morning.
There will be many days with morning low temps in the 20s heading into next week.
The city of Bernie, Mo. is repairing an issue to the city’s water supply.
A man wanted for the online sale of stolen property in Union County, Ill. is in custody.
A new after school program in Cape Girardeau is drumming up excitement for young students.
Cranked Up: Cape Girardeau business knits together success
Dashcam video shows a vehicle slam into a police car.
Around 40,000 pounds of avocados spilled onto a Texas roadway.
