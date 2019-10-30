Vienna Correctional Center recognized for energy reduction

VIENNE, Ill. (KFVS) - Vienna Correctional Center was recognized for energy saving changes on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10:30 a.m.
Officials with Ameren Illinois recognized Warden Matthew Swalls and the correctional staff for their commitment to reducing energy usage.
The facility has undergone upgrades to the lighting and HVAC systems.
HVAC and lighting upgrades that will conserve 1,097,920 kilowatt hours of energy per year.
Ameren officials said this is the same as cutting out greenhouse gas emissions from 165 passenger vehicles driven for one year.
This was done through the Ameren Large Facilities Commissioning Program.
Officials estimate the upgrades will conserve more than one million kilowatt hours of electricity and save about $90,000 per year.
