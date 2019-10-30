Union City police investigating arson

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an arson in Union City.
On October 26 around 9 p.m., they say a house in the 1000 block of South Third St. was intentionally set on fire. The house was destroyed.
According to police, currently, the suspect is unknown.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Union City Police Department at 731-885-1515 or Crime Stoppers at 731-885-8477.
A tip leading to the arrest or conviction of the arsonist could earn a cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000.
The State of Tennessee Arson Hotline 1-800-762-3017 is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the arsonist.
