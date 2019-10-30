1 taken to emergency room after 2 vehicle crash in Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One man was injured in a two vehicle crash in Graves County, Ketnucky.
Deputies said on Oct. 29 they were called out around 8:30 p..m. to State Route 58 E and Fox Road for a crash.
They found that 27-year-old Corey Garrow of Mayfield was traveling west on St Rt 58 E while 37-year-old Dhinalkumar Patel of Mayfield traveling behind him.
Deputies said Garrow was attempting to turn left onto Fox Rd when Patel attempted to pass Garrow on the left side.
Patel crashed into the driver side of Garrow’s vehicle forcing it into a ditch.
This led to Patel’s vehicle rolling over off of the roadway. Patel was taken to an area emergency room for non-life threatening injuries.
Both vehicles were towed because they were inoperable after the collision.
Deputy Brendan Weldon is investigating the collision. He was assisted by Deputy Brandon Awberry, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, and Mayfield/Graves County Fire and Rescue
