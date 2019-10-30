Senior living centers all over the Heartland to hold trick-or-treat events on Halloween

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many senior living centers around the Heartland are passing out candy to the public.
Organizers said it’s great for the kids and for the people who live there.
Clearview Nursing Center residents are excited to see everyone come out and dressed in their Halloween costumes.
The Activities Director, Thelma Menley, said it would mean the world to the residents.
“They love to mingle with children. Children just brightens everything up and they love to talk and visit to them,” said Menley.
Clearview will open its doors to the public from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for trick or treaters to come get some candy.
One resident said seeing all the kids dressed up reminded her of her grandchildren.
“I have about eight granddaughters and 12 great-granddaughters and I’m unable to see them,” said Kay Brewer, resident.
Brewer said she has so many fond memories of when she was younger.
“Well I remember Halloween as a kid, dressing up, going door to door and here in Sikeston we’d always go to Dr. Weber’s as a dentist. He would never give us candy; he would always give us a quarter,” she said.
The kids aren’t the only ones who will dress up, the residents and the staff will take part in the fun too.
There are many more senior living centers in the Heartland that are taking part in trick or treat events:
Cape Girardeau
- Ratliff Care Center: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. open to the public
- Lutheran Home: passing out candy until 6 p.m. open to the public
Carbondale
- The Landings at Reed Station Crossing: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. open to the public
- Prairie Living at Chautauqua: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. open to the public
Sikeston
- Convalescent Nursing Home: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. open to the public
- Clearview Nursing Center: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. open to the public
- Delta South Nursing Care: 2 p.m. to 3:30-4:00 open to the public
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.