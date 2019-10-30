Report: 20,000 square miles of red wolf habitat open for reintroduction of animals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - A report shows that 20,000 square miles of public land in five states, including Arkansas, will be suited to reintroducing red wolves.
There are just 14 known red wolves left in the wild.
The report from the Center of Biological Diversity identified land in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.
The report said together, the five sites could support nearly 500 breeding pairs of red wolves.
The report also urges the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to take immediate steps to return red wolves to the areas before they go extinct in the wild.
"Red wolves could thrive again across these vast areas, but only if the Trump administration returns them to the wild,” said Collette Adkins, the Center’s carnivore conservation director. “Without more reintroductions, the red wolf could soon be extinct in the wild. These incredibly imperiled animals can’t afford any more delays.”
The proposed reintroduction sites focus on publicly owned land including the Ozark and Ouachita national forests.
