Rain All Day

Light rain is moving across the Heartland and will continue all day. The umbrella and even the thicker jackets will be handy with cooler temps and cloudy skies sticking around in areas where rain isn’t falling. High temperatures by the afternoon will reach the mid 40s north to upper 50s south.
Tonight, rain will continue into early to mid-Thursday morning. There is a chance to see a few flurries during the afternoon, but it shouldn’t have a big impact on us. The rain and clouds should clear out by the afternoon/early evening just in time for kids to go outside Trick-Or-Treating. Kids will need to bundle up as wind chill values will be in the 20s and 30s with breezy conditions making it worse.
We are expecting our first hard freeze on Friday morning with temperatures in the 20s. Therefore some northwestern counties are under a Freeze Warming from 1AM-10AM Thursday and Freeze Watch has been issued for the rest of the Heartland Thursday night through Friday morning. There will be many days with morning low temps in the 20s heading into next week.
-Lisa
