New refrigerated truck donated to Southeast Mo. Food Bank

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank received a new refrigerated truck.
The truck will help them transport food to member pantries and for mobile truck-to-table food pantries in its 16-county service area.
Church treasurer and former co-chair of the Mission Committee Charles Wiles recalled how it happened.
“It just so happened that church member Will Bahn had a truck that would fit the need,” Wiles said. “Will wasn’t in the meeting, but his wife, Dr. Jana Tuck-Bahn, was, and she knew he had this truck that might work. So, she said, ‘What if someone had a truck to donate?’ And it just blossomed from there.”
Wiles and food bank warehouse manager Tom Ward went to Bahn’s farm to look at the truck.
“Several of us had just seen something on the KFVS news about food deserts,” Wiles said. “We knew how important trucks like these are to getting food, especially fresh produce, to needy people in areas where there may not be easy access to affordable sources of food. As a church we believe we are called to take care of all of our brothers and sisters, so helping with this project was a good fit with our mission as a congregation.”
Around the same time, Tag Truck Center in Sikeston, which had done previous work with the food bank, had a 9-foot by 26-foot refrigerated truck bed that was left over from someone who needed a truck but not the box that came with it.
The truck center donated the box to the food bank.
First Presbyterian Church offered to pay for the design and printing of a full-color wrap for the truck bed.
For their part, the food bank had about $15,000 of mechanical work done on the truck, including installation of a lift-gate for the bed. The work was finished and the truck was delivered on Oct. 24.
