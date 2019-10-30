National report card, statewide ACT results for Missouri released

MISSOURI (KFVS) - A report card, which shows how Missouri students are performing in math and reading compared to other students nationwide, was released Wednesday, Oct. 30.
According to data released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), math and reading scores for Missouri students remained mostly in line with national averages.
The NAEP assess fourth and eighth grade students nationwide in math and reading every two years.
Missouri students were assessed in 2019.
The only score that was less than the national average for Missouri students was in fourth grade reading.
The following table shows how Missouri students ranked compared to the national average:
Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vendeven said the data will help direct educators.
“Data from a source such as NAEP helps provide context as to where we stand," said Vendeven. “While statistically our scores are consistent with the nation, we know there is continued work to do to ensure that each Missouri student is prepared for his/her next step after graduation”
For a closer look at Missouri’s NAEP scores click here.
ACT results for Missouri’s graduating class of 2019 were also released on Wednesday.
Data shows Missouri’s score was slightly higher than the national average on the entire test and in each subject.
The table below shows how Missouri compares to the national average as calculated by ACT:
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, an estimated 82 percent of the 2019 Missouri graduating class completed the ACT. Nationally, 52 percent of students took the exam.
Missouri uses the ACT to measure the readiness of its graduating high school students as they enter the workplace or attend college.
To learn more on Missouri’s ACT scores for 2019 click here.
