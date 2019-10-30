Missouri State Highway Patrol warns of winter weather

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) urges citizens to watch changing weather patterns this weekend.
Northern Missouri has had it’s first snow fall, and the forecast is calling for more rain, snow and colder temperatures over the next few days.
These conditions affect traffic patterns and can make driving hazardous.
Lower overnight temperatures may cause wet roadways to freeze and become slick.
MSHP says make smart decisions regarding travel. If conditions dictate, avoid driving on Missouri’s roadways.
If you have to travel, make sure your car is completely clean from snow and ice.
Remember to use your headlights, they don;t just help you see, they help other cars see you.
Missouri law states if you’re using your windshield wipers, your headlights must be turned on.
Reduce your speed when the roadway appears wet or snow is present.
Do not use cruise control and increase your following distance.
It is next to impossible to stop quickly on snow-covered or slick roads.
Allow extra driving time for you to reach your destination at a slow, safe speed.
When the road conditions are icy or wet, driving the speed limit is not “exercising the highest degree of care.”
Missouri law (Section 304.012 RSMo.) states the responsibility of exercising the highest degree of care while driving rests on the driver’s shoulders.
If you choose to travel in inclement weather, the Missouri State Highway Patrol suggests keeping your fuel tank at least half full and carry emergency supplies.
Having an ice scraper, battery booster cables, blankets, extra coats, gloves, water, non-perishable food, first aid kit, flashlight, small shovel, and a bag of sand or cat litter in your trunk can help in an emergency.
It only takes one traffic crash to close a roadway for several hours. Being prepared is critical.
Make sure your cell phone is fully charged, before you travel, and keep it with you.
Do not use your cell phone when you are driving.
If you have to use it, park your vehicle well off the roadway or in a parking lot.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol emergency number is 1-800-525-5555 (or *55 on a cellular phone).
These numbers ring at the nearest troop headquarters.
If involved in a crash or slide off the roadway, stay inside the vehicle with your seat belt on.
During inclement weather, multiple car often crash or slide off the roadway at the same location.
If you are outside of your car, your chanes of being injured or killed is much greater.
The safest course of action is to contact law enforcement by cell phone, stay inside the car, place it in park and turn off the engine.
Carbon monoxide poisoning is a possibility if the exhaust system was damaged or is blocked by snow or debris..
There are health concerns in cold weather conditions.
It is important to understand the signs of hypothermia and frostbite and how to prevent them.
It’s a good idea to create a plan to handle the possibility of becoming stranded.
If there are no injuries in the crash, the vehicles should be moved off the roadway to a safer location while waiting for law enforcement to arrive.
Drivers should check road conditions before getting on the road to help determine if the trip can be completed safely.
Road conditions are available at Missouri’s Road Condition Report (1-888-275-6636) or MoDOT’s Road Condition Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.
