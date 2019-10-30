Mississippi River has finally dropped below flood stage

The Mississippi River has fallen below minor flood stage for the first time since Oct. 3. (Source: WVUE)
By Ashley Smith | October 30, 2019 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 4:25 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi River has fallen below minor flood stage for the first time since Oct. 3.

This drop may be tempered by runoff from this week’s rainfall and the expected runoff from rain and snow upstream of Cape Girardeau during the first few days of November,

The graphic shown is a graph of observed (blue line) and forecast river levels (dotted red/brown line) for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. Horizontal lines along the graph depict the different flood levels and stages as a reference to the current and forecast water levels (stages).
This year has been interesting for commercial river interests and those who live in or near the Mississippi River basin with periods of flooding throughout the year.

The National Weather Service of Paducah hopes a more tranquil trend in falling water levels will continue later in the month of November.

