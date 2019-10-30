The impacts of this year’s historic flood continue in East Cape

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, IL. (KFVS) -The flooding is all gone in East Cape but the conditions are still the same said Village Trustee Jason Tubbs.
Tubbs said some people who can afford to leave are leaving. Tubbs also said homes are continuing to sink especially when it rains.
People in the area said the foundation of their homes is cracking, and they still have to pump water from the home.
Bobby Gene Tapley said his biggest issue is the cracks and leaks.
"Well it's in the ceiling when you walk in the house," Tapley said.
Tubbs said they are working to get FEMA to reconsider granting aid to the people and businesses in the area. He said they are asking FEMA to look at proof of the major problems
IEMA and FEMA are also putting sandbag removals at the top of their list.
