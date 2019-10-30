Illinois State Police host awards ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Il. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly was joined by ISP command staff to recognize the contributions made by sworn and civilian members of the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement agencies, and the public.
The awards ceremony was held at the University of Illinois in Springfield.
The ceremony paid tribute to the acts of heroism and professionalism displayed by recipients.
Each man or woman who received an award was recognized for their exemplary service to the ISP and the citizens of Illinois.
ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly stated:
The extraordinary valor and dedication to service displayed every day by the men and women of the ISP demonstrates their unwavering commitment to serve and protect the citizens of Illinois. Despite suffering the tragic loss of four Troopers this year, the men and women of the ISP continue to carry out their duties. They remained dedicated to the mission. I am proud and honored to work with them and oversee one of the finest departments in this nation,"
Among the award recipients were three individuals who received special recognition for exemplary service: Special Agent Matthew Poulter, Telecommunicator Specialist Kathy Ecklund, and Forensic Scientist III Amanda Humke.
Officer of the Year, Special Agent Matthew Poulter
Special Agent Matthew R. Poulter, assigned to Zone 4 of the Division of Criminal Investigation, was recognized for his embodiment of The Illinois State Police Tenets. The tenets are Integrity, Service, and Pride.
His dedication and motivation to serve the citizens of western Illinois is evident in his work in Violent Crime Investigations.
In 2018, Poulter led two investigations of brutal homicides in western Illinois.
The investigative team and Poulter were able to a sense of closure to the victims’ families.
One victim, Rex Mynatt, was an 87 year-old Korean War Veteran.
He was shot to death in his residence in rural Henderson County.
Special Agent Poulter was one of the first Agents on the scene.
He tackled the case in just 10 months.
Poulter executed 19 search warrants, recovered hundreds of dollars of stolen property, and coordinated a search of the Mississippi River, recovering three firearms, including the murder weapon.
Three of the defendants later pled guilty to murder, solely because of the strength of the investigation.
Another victim, Madison Finch, was a 19 year-old college freshman home for Christmas break.
She was hosting a New Year’s Eve party in her hometown of LaHarpe, Illinois.
During a fight at the party, Finch was shot in the back of the head and killed.
The unknown juvenile suspect fled the scene. They were later located and positively identified as the killer.
Special Agent Poulter was a key leader of the investigation,
He coordinated over 90 interviews, six search warrants, and compiled multiple reports from outside agencies.
This allowed him to present an extremely strong case against the defendant.
Due to the extensive investigative efforts led by Special Agent Poulter, the defendant pled guilty to murder and home invasion and was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.
Special Agent Poulter also serves as an Adjunct Faculty Member at Western Illinois University in Macomb.
He provides instruction on Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Investigation.
Poulter was also a key member in the administration of the Mock Crime Scene Investigation competition at Western Illinois University for several years.
His willingness to teach and mentor the future members of law enforcement is indicative of his commitment to improving law enforcement, and his sense of public service.
Special Agent Poulter’s dedication to duty and professionalism are commendable. Special Agent Poulter’s supervisors have received compliments on his abilities from State’s Attorneys, Sheriffs, Chiefs and other supervisors of the Illinois State Police.
The Illinois State Police is proud to have Special Agent Poulter among its ranks. The ISP said Special Agent Poulter serves with distinction each day, and they are honored to select him as the 2018 Officer of the Year. They wanted to thank Poulter for his outstanding contributions to the Illinois State Police.
Telecommunicator of the Year, Telecommunicator Specialist Kathy Ecklund
Telecommunicator Specialist, Kathy Ecklund, has proudly served the Illinois State Police for more than 24 years,
The word “Specialist” does not do her justice. Ecklund goes above and beyond in her position with the Illinois State Police.
Ecklund is not only respected by her peers and subordinates, but also by sworn officers throughout the department.
Every day she shows “Integrity, Service and Pride,” the tenets of the ISP.
Her enthusiasm is contagious and she is always the first to lend a helping hand.
The Des Plaines Communications Center received several new hires in the past year. Ms. Ecklund was tasked with training some of these trainees.
Ecklund has shown herself to be a patient and dedicated trainer, her goal is to always make sure the trainees receive the highest level of training possible.
For example, through Ms. Ecklund’s guidance, assistance, and reassurance a new Telecommuniator Trainee was able to handle a lengthy armed robbery pursuit that traveled through several jurisdictions and ended when the suspects drove their vehicle into Lake Michigan and were apprehended.
Ms. Ecklund has been the “calm in a stream of chaos” many times during her career.
She provides support to anyone who requests it, always going that extra step.
The Illinois State Police thanked Ms. Ecklund for her contributions to law enforcement and the citizens of Illinois. They were pleased to honor her as the 2018 Telecommunicator of the Year.
Forensic Scientist of the Year, Forensic Scientist III Amanda Humke
Amanda Humke serves as a Forensic Scientist III in the Biology Section at the Springfield Forensic Science Laboratory.
She has been a model of precision and professionalism throughout her career.
Humke showed her unwavering commitment to service in 2018, by distinguishing herself within the Forensic Sciences Command of the Division of Forensic Services.
Not only does Humke dedicate herself to her normal case-working duties, she actively participates in a number of special assignments.
As part of the statewide Biology Command Advisory Board, she worked closely with peers on developing effective procedures for a number of critical operational issues.
She was also a key member of the Biology Section’s Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) committee.
Many of the attributes included in the final design of the LIMS matrix were developed using Ms. Humke’s knowledge of robotics and batch processing.
Her input into the development of the Laboratory Asset Manager function for the Biology Section was also key to its effectiveness.
In 2018, Humke showcased her innovation and leadership skills with the “Direct to DNA” initiative.
The “Direct to DNA” initiative launched in 2017, as a pilot project in the Springfield Laboratory.
This initiative took biological samples directly from submission to DNA analysis, bypassing the forensic biology screening process and saving significant time in doing so.
In 2018, Humke and her colleagues expanded the initiative to incorporate a team approach to facilitate a high-throughput processing of sexual assault kits.
This dramatically decreased the turnaround times for these cases.
The approach was so successful that it was launched statewide.
Humke and her team hosted training for all ISP biology analysts in the Direct to DNA collection approach, evidence handling, analytical processing, report wording, and most importantly, the team concept.
As a result of this initiative, ISP saw a 28 percent increase in the number of DNA cases completed in 2018, when compared to the previous year.
Humke has a contagious drive to improve processes and is a skilled consensus builder.
Her colleagues describe her as consistently professional, positive, and willing to help. They also noted her dedication to her family, their activities, and her volunteer work in her children’s schools as well as in her church.
Humke’s dedication to providing exceptional service to the ISP, the criminal justice system, and the community is recognized and greatly appreciated.
ISP was honored to recognize Ms. Humke as the 2018 ISP Forensic Scientist of the Year.
