Driver cited after child was hit by a vehicle

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Martin Police are investigating a crash involving a child and a vehicle Wednesday, morning Oct. 30.
Police were called to a local hospital after a child was hit by a car near the intersection of McCombs and Jackson Streets.
According to officers, the driver of the car, 43-year-old Gary Shields of Martin, hit a nine-year-old child with his 2002 Chevrolet Impala.
The child suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries.
The child has been released from the local hospital.
Police cited Shields for failure to yield and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Shields is scheduled to go before a Weakley County General Sessions judge on Thursday, Oct. 31.
