College, career fair for Ballard County Schools

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Parents, guardians and students are welcome at the Ballard County Schools college and career fair on Nov. 7.
The fair will be at the Ballard Memorial High School from 6 to 8 p.m. located at 3561 Paducah Road, Barlow.
School officials said most of the following employers will be seeking qualified candidates for job openings:
- Ballard County Schools
- Census 2020
- Easter Seals Employment Connections
- Industrial Maintenance and Gears
- The IN-KY-OH Council of Carpenters
- Ingram Barge
- James Marine
- Phoenix Paper
- Triangle Enterprises
- Western Cutterheads
- Whayne Supply
- Walker Machinery
- Representatives from all four military branches
- Kentucky National Guard
The following colleges expected at the fair will be:
- Brescia University
- Kentucky Wesleyan
- Murray State University
- Southern Illinois University/SIU-Edwardsville
- Spalding University
- University of Alabama
- University of Kentucky
- UK College of Engineering-Paducah Campus
- University of Louisville-UPS Loop
- University of Tennessee-Martin
- West Kentucky Community and Technical College
- WKCTC School of Art and Design
- Western Kentucky University
School officials also said Chase Durrance, the area representative for the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, will present information sessions on completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
For more information, please call Teen Focus Director Tina Armer at 270-665-8400, ext. 2028, or BMHS Counselor Renee’ McDermott at ext. 2503
