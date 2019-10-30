Coldest weather of the season moving in soon

One more night of showers expected across the area tonight and then the coldest air of the season will take over. So with that said, our eastern counties will see some early morning rain on Halloween but the rain will quickly come to an end through the morning hours. Clouds will clear from west to east through the afternoon hours. So by time you head out to trick-or-treat it will be dry and clear, but cold. Feelsl like numbers will be in the 20s and 30s through the evening hours. A FREEZE will happen Thursday night into Friday morning and put an end to the growing season here. An entire day of sunshine expected on Friday and through the weekend, but it will be chilly.