Cape Girardeau students get in-sync with African drumming

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new after school program in Cape Girardeau is drumming up excitement for young students.
The program through the Conextion Community Resource Center teaches students how to play African drums and other percussion instruments.
The goal is to expose them to a different style of music and inspire them to learn life skills.
“I’m feeling good and I’m excited," said sixth-grader Joshua Samons. “We’ve learned three different songs over the last seven weeks."
More than a dozen young students from Cape Girardeau’s south side showed off their skills with African instruments to family and friends on Tuesday, Oct. 29 inside the Salvation Army.
Some students like Damerien Davis said music is their way of escaping life’s troubles and they enjoyed learning to play something new.
“Let’s say you’re at school and someone starts messing with you. The only thing that will help me calm down is just listening to music,” Davis said. “It feels good whenever I’m playing (a new instrument). I feel like the energy from it is going into my body and I just love how it sounds and how it feels.”
Conextion Community Resource Center has other after school programs like an art club and book club and decided this semester to add the free music opportunity.
The Cape Girardeau Rotary Club helped pay for some of the authentic African instruments, and music professors and students from Southeast Missouri State University teach the kids how to play each instrument.
Dr. Shane Mizicko said learning how to play music with a group is also a lesson in self-confidence and teamwork.
“There is actually some solo stuff in there where there is nothing written down and that is all stuff that we cover with your children as well,” Dr. Mizicko said. “Learning how to listen and become one ensemble.”
Samons said having other students playing the same instrument close by helped.
“Instead of it being one person on stage. That would be horrifying to me because I have stage fright," Samons said. "It’s fun because if you get off beat you can always look around you and find somebody else who is doing the same beat as you.”
Part of SEMO’s percussion ensemble also performed at the concert Tuesday night and inspired some of the young students to study music themselves.
“When I’m older I want to teach the younger kids how to play drums,” Davis said.
The Conextion Center, which was founded by the Community Counseling Center, also offers resources to adults like mental health services, utility assistance programs, and connections to find a job and housing.
