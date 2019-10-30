Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office to conduct sex offender compliance checks on Halloween night

Deputies will be conducting compliance checks on registered sex offenders on Halloween night. (Source: WIS)
By Amber Ruch | October 30, 2019 at 4:18 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 4:18 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office will be doing compliance checks on registered sex offenders on Halloween night.

They posted a reminder on Facebook of the Missouri law.

The law states for anyone registered as a sexual offender will be required on Oct. 31 of each year to:

  • Avoid all Halloween-related contact with children
  • Stay inside your home between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., unless required to be elsewhere for just cause
  • Post a sign at your home stating, “No candy or treats at this residence”
  • Leave all outside residential lighting off during the evening hours after 5 p.m.

