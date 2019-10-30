Bicyclist injured in car vs. bike crash in Martin, Tenn.

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A crash involving a vehicle and bicycle is under investigation in Martin, Tennessee.
Police said they responded on Tuesday, Oct. 29 to the intersection of Skyhawk Parkawy and Hannings Lane around 4:44 p.m.
Police said the 25-year-old Brittany Underwood of Union City Tennessee was driving a 2016 red Hyundai Elantra.
Cameron Mason, 21 of Jackson, Teen. was on the bicycle.
Officials said Martin EMS responded to the scene and checked Mason for injuries.
Underwood was not injured.
An investigation continues by Martin police crash re-constructionists Officer Trae Vaughn and Officer Scott Diehl.
