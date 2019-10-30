Ameren Missouri lowers natural gas rates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Customers with Ameren Missouri will see a drop in the cost of natural gas.
According to Ameren Missouri, the decrease is to reflect the wholesale cost of natural gas as well as a change in the company’s Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA).
The cost of natural gas will fall from $0.47 Ccf (per hundred cubic feet) to $0.40 Ccf. This will go into effect on Nov. 1, 2019.
The wholesale cost of natural gas is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission and the wellhead cost of natural gas is unregulated and driven by supply, demand and weather.
Ameren Missouri has approximately 131,500 natural gas customers.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.