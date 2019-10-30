Active police presence in Du Quoin, Ill., suspect in custody

DUQUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of an active police situation in Du Quoin.
A suspect is in custody according to the Illinois State Police.
They were called out to the 700 block of N. Division Street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 30.
People are being asked to avoid the area, according to the Du Quoin Emergency Management Agency.
Officers have blocked off areas of Hospital Drive to the north, Washington St. to the east, Cole St. on the south and a part of Division St. on the west.
This also includes E. Roosevelt Ave, E. Parker Ave, and E. Grant Ave.
Franklin County Emergency Management officials sent Duty Officers from the Office of the Director to provide mutual aid Du Quoin.
This was for unmanned aircraft support for the ongoing incident.
Illinois State Police said the Du Quoin Police Department, Du Quoin Fire Department, Illinois State Police, Perry County Sheriff’s Department and Pinkneyville Police Department are on the scene.
KFVS has a crew headed to Du Quoin. Stay with us for more details.
