What you need to know Oct. 29

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Oct. 29.
We’re looking at partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the Heartland.
Lisa Michaels says this is helping keep temperatures in the 50s this morning.
A cold front could bring in an isolated shower or mist during the early morning, but everyone looks to stay dry.
Temperatures will not chance very much due to the front and clouds today. High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s north to near 60 south.
Late tonight, rain will start to move in as well as storms for Wednesday.
There is a chance for a strong to severe storm due to strong winds across southeastern portions of the Heartland come the first half of Wednesday.
Rain will continue into the first half of Thursday, Halloween.
Rain total amounts could range from one to two and a half inches with the heaviest totals in our southeastern counties.
When kids will be Trick-Or-Treating on Thursday night, it will be very cold and breezy. Possible wind chill values in the upper 20s to low 30s.
- Officers with the Paducah Police Department are doing something special for soldiers serving this Veterans Day.
- This year Veterans day in Cape Girardeau, Missouri will feature a new opportunity for families.
- On Monday, Oct. 28 Illinois lawmakers passed Amendment 1 of the task force recommended pharmaceuticals safety recommendations.
- A Perryville, Missouri man was arrested on several charges after a high-speed chase in Stoddard County, Mo.
A neighbor’s doorbell camera shows a suspected drunk driver smashing into parked cars.
A dad made an epic Halloween costume for his son with cerebral palsy.
