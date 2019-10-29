Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort files application for Ill. casino license

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Walker’s Bluff and Elite Casino Resorts filed a joint application for an Illinois casino license.
The filing was completed on Monday afternoon, October 28.
Renderings by an architect team were submitted with the application.
In June, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Rebuild Illinois Capital plan. The gaming expansion bill, Senate Bill 690, was one of four bills approved in the capital package.
A timeline for approval was not given. The Illinois Gaming board may take up to a year to approve. If the license is granted, it would allow Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort, LLC to build a casino destination resort at Walker’s Bluff.
