Vietnam veteran to receive Purple Heart

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A Vietnam veteran will be presented with a Purple Heart in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
Doug Spells, a member of the Air Defense Artillery Unit, will be presented with the military decoration at Mt. Vernon City Hall on Friday, Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m.
Congressman Mike Bost and Mt. Vernon Mayor John Lewis will award Spells with the Purple Heart.
The Mt. Vernon community and veterans are invited to attend the ceremony.
According to Rep. Bost’s office, Spells earned his Purple Heart after sustaining injuries while on a Search and Destroy Mission.
Spells rose to the rank of Sergeant in the U.S. Army while serving in Vietnam.
