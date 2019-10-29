University, VFW team up to preserve military history for Veterans Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This year Veterans day in Cape Girardeau, Missouri will feature a new opportunity for families to preserve the military history of veterans from the area.
The collaboration between VFW Post 3838 and Southeast Missouri State will have an oral history station and a digital scanner so veterans can record and save a variety of memories and military documents related to their service.
Roxanne Dunn is the special collection and archives librarian at Kent Library.
She said expert historians, archivists and some history students will be there to help veterans preserve things like enlistment papers, discharge documents, photographs, maps, letters to and from home, and even physical items like flags, uniforms and other memorabilia.
“If you served in the military it seems like a very small thing to do to let these veterans know that their service and their story absolutely matter. We want to help capture that and help them preserve pieces as best as they can,” Dunn said. “I think that often trickles down to family members too. Maybe their veteran has passed away and they have these materials and they don’t know quite what to do with them."
Dunn said each veteran or family can choose whether or not to donate the items to Southeast Missouri State University’s archive and they can also get a free flash drive at the event with a digital version of their military history.
“When we take in collections we know we are preserving them for the long term. We try not to think in decades but centuries out," Dunn said. “It’s a really good safe option and it really coincides with our mission of preserving this local history of Southeast Missouri. We have excellent records from the Civil war, about different battles that were fought and what a soldier’s life was like at the time. Now we are making sure we capture that at all of these different stages, conflicts and wars. Us being in archives it’s open to the public and free for anybody to use.”
Retired Navy Captain Dave Cantrell plans to scan VA documents and medical records as well to make applying for his pension and disability benefits easier.
“It’s critical and being able to take a file full of records and put it on a thumb drive are you kidding me? You know and then I can take this thumb drive and save it to my computer," Cantrell said. "If my kids or my kids’ kids want to look back at what granddad did, they have just got to look at that thumb drive and pull things out and see pictures. It’s evidence of your history as a veteran.”
Dunn is hoping to preserve documents for 100 veterans and families during the public event.
It will take place on Monday, November 11 at the VFW in Cape from 11 a.m. to 3 pm.
