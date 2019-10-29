University, VFW team up to preserve military history for Veterans Day

“When we take in collections we know we are preserving them for the long term. We try not to think in decades but centuries out," Dunn said. “It’s a really good safe option and it really coincides with our mission of preserving this local history of Southeast Missouri. We have excellent records from the Civil war, about different battles that were fought and what a soldier’s life was like at the time. Now we are making sure we capture that at all of these different stages, conflicts and wars. Us being in archives it’s open to the public and free for anybody to use.”