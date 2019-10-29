Union County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for selling stolen property

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for the online sale of stolen property.
Law enforcement is looking for Ben Daniel, 36 years old.
Daniel is five-foot ten-inches tall and weight approximately 210 pound.
He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Daniel was last known to be in the Union County area.
Anyone with information about Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 833-5500. or your local law enforcement.
