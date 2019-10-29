Turning colder and wetter...

Chilly and wet weather will take over for the next couple of days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely as we push into the overnight hours tonight and into your Wednesday. More showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday night into the first half of Thursday. It won’t be constant rain on Wednesday, but plan to get wet at some point. Temperatures on Wednesday will only be in the upper 40s to lower/mid 50s. Colder weather arrives for Halloween. Feels like numbers Thursday evening will dip into the 20s and 30s!! Our first wide-spread freeze likely Thursday night and Friday night and Saturday night. Sunshine finally returns on Friday, but the cold weather hangs around too.