Suspicious person call leads to 2 arrests, drugs seized, gun found hidden in hay bale

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A suspicious person call in Fancy Farm, Kentucky turned out to be much more on Monday, Oct. 28.
At approximately 8:15 a.m., deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 700 block of State Route 80 about an intoxicated person walking west of Fancy Farm.
When they arrived, deputies said a man armed with a knife barricaded himself inside of a nearby home.
Kentucky State Police (KSP) identified the man as Jeremy P. Kendrick, 29 of Mayfield.
Kendrick eventually came out of the house and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.
During a search of the home, police said they found digital scales indicating drug trafficking and marijuana.
While searching the property, a handgun was reportedly found hidden in a hay bale.
The homeowner, 25-year-old Corey R. McCoy, was contacted and searched.
KSP said multiple baggies of methamphetamine were found on McCoy.
McCoy was arrested and booked into the Graves County Detention Center.
He was charged with trafficking in controlled substance first degree second or greater than offense, methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams), trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz.) first offense, possession of handgun by convicted felon and drug paraphernalia-buy/possess.
After transporting McCoy to the county jail, police returned to the home and found a woman sitting in a vehicle on the property who was wanted on multiple warrants.
Mary L. Harding, 23 of Wingo, was arrested and booked into the Graves County Detention Center.
KSP continues its investigation into the case.
